Amazon Ring CEO steps down five years after acquisition

March 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Jamie Siminoff, the CEO of Amazon subsidiary Ring, is stepping down from the role later this month, the company announced Wednesday. Siminoff will take the role of chief inventor on March 22, and Elizabeth Hamren will succeed him as CEO. Hamren most recently served as COO of the chat app Discord, and has held executive roles at Microsoft’s Xbox division and Meta’s Oculus virtual reality unit.

