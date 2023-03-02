Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tesla stock falls more than 5% after hours as Investor Day falls short on specifics

March 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Electric vehicle maker Tesla hosted a 2023 Investor Day presentation in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. CEO Elon Musk took the stage to share his “Master Plan 3,” and to discuss how Tesla plans to scale up in the face of increasing competition. The presentation was long on vision, and included a review of prior achievements, but short on specifics about any new Tesla products or services.

