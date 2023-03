(CNBC) Salesforce shares soared 16% in extended trading on Wednesday after the cloud software maker beat Wall Street estimates on profit and issued a better-than-expected forecast. Here’s how the company did:

$1.68 per share, adjusted, vs. $1.36 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $8.38 billion vs. $7.99 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

