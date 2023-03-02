Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Activist investor Elliott nominates slate of directors to Salesforce board, sources say

March 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Activist investor Elliott Management has nominated a slate of directors for Salesforces board, sources told CNBC’s David Faber on Wednesday. The nominating window closes March 14, and it is unclear if it is two or three nominees, Faber said on “Squawk on the Street.” The slate will likely include Jesse Cohn who runs the activist practice at Elliott, according to people familiar with the situation, but Faber said his position hasn’t been confirmed.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Salesforce shares jump 16% on better-than-expected forecast
  2. Tesla stock falls more than 5% after hours as Investor Day falls short on specifics
  3. Amazon Ring CEO steps down five years after acquisition
  4. Activist investor Elliott nominates slate of directors to Salesforce board, sources say
  5. Dow futures rise on Wednesday evening after Salesforce posts strong guidance: Live updates

Search


Categories