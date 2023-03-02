(CNBC) Activist investor Elliott Management has nominated a slate of directors for Salesforces board, sources told CNBC’s David Faber on Wednesday. The nominating window closes March 14, and it is unclear if it is two or three nominees, Faber said on “Squawk on the Street.” The slate will likely include Jesse Cohn who runs the activist practice at Elliott, according to people familiar with the situation, but Faber said his position hasn’t been confirmed.

