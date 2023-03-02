Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures rise on Wednesday evening after Salesforce posts strong guidance: Live updates

March 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on tThursday morning as earnings season pressed on and Salesforce shares popped on a strong quarter and forward guidance. Along with Salesforce, Okta shares jumped in overnight trading on solid earnings and guidance. Silvergate Capital shares plunged more than 30% after it delayed its 10-K annual report. Futures tied to the Dow advanced 20 points, or 0.06%, but S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.52% and 0.67%, respectively.

