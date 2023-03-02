(CNBC) It was a year ago this month that the Federal Reserve launched its first attack against inflation that had been percolating in the U.S. economy for at least the previous year. That first strike, in retrospect, would seem timid: Just a quarter percentage point increase to tackle price surges which in just a few months would peak at their highest annual rate since late 1981.
A year after the first rate hike, the Fed still has a long way to go in the fight against inflation
