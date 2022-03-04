Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slide as investors monitor updates surrounding Ukraine nuclear power plant

March 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures fell on Thursday evening ahead of a key jobs report as investors kept an eye on developments in the war in Ukraine. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 117 points, or 0.35%. Those for the S&P 500 declined 0.72%, while Nasdaq 100 futures moved down 0.89%. Stock futures earlier turned negative Thursday evening following reports that smoke was visible from a nuclear power plant in Ukraine —

