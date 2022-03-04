Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

February jobs report expected to show strong labor market continuing with solid wage gains

March 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The February employment report, released at 8:30 a.m. Friday, is the final monthly employment data the Federal Reserve will consider before it meets March 15 and 16. The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates at that meeting in its first hike since 2018. Economists expect 440,000 jobs were created in February, according to Dow Jones. That compares to 467,000 in January.

