(CNBC) Warren Buffett’s recent success from his massive Apple bet is spurring comparisons with the legend’s greatest investment of all time — Coca-Cola. Berkshire Hathaway began buying Apple’s stock in 2016 and amassed a 5% ownership of the iPhone maker by mid-2018 with a cost of $36 billion. As the tech giant’s share price skyrocketed, the value of Buffett’s bet has ballooned to more than $160 billion, bringing his return well over $100 billion on paper in just six years.

