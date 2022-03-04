Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

For Warren Buffett, Apple is his new Cola-Cola as the investing icon reaps $100 billion in six years

March 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Warren Buffett’s recent success from his massive Apple bet is spurring comparisons with the legend’s greatest investment of all time — Coca-Cola. Berkshire Hathaway began buying Apple’s stock in 2016 and amassed a 5% ownership of the iPhone maker by mid-2018 with a cost of $36 billion. As the tech giant’s share price skyrocketed, the value of Buffett’s bet has ballooned to more than $160 billion, bringing his return well over $100 billion on paper in just six years.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. RIA City National Rochdale to Pay More Than $30 Million for Undisclosed Conflicts of Interest
  2. February jobs report expected to show strong labor market continuing with solid wage gains
  3. Stock futures slide as investors monitor updates surrounding Ukraine nuclear power plant
  4. For Warren Buffett, Apple is his new Cola-Cola as the investing icon reaps $100 billion in six years
  5. Some US Russia sanctions could be counterproductive, says Citadel's Griffin

Search


Categories