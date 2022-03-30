Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures edge lower after Dow and S&P 500 notch a fourth straight day of gains

March 30, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. equities futures dipped slightly Tuesday evening after stocks extended their rally in the previous session, even as fears of an inverted yield curve sparked recession concerns and investors continued watching developments play out in Ukraine. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 27 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures lost 0.1%

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Proposes Rules to Include Certain Significant Market Participants as “Dealers” or “Government Securities Dealers”
  2. Bill Ackman is done with activist short-selling, will focus on quieter, long-term approach
  3. Credit Suisse faces $500 mln plus bill after PM wins court case
  4. Stock futures edge lower after Dow and S&P 500 notch a fourth straight day of gains
  5. Treasury yields decline, key bond spread narrows with jobs data and Russia-Ukraine war in focus

Search


Categories