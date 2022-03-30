(CNBC) U.S. equities futures dipped slightly Tuesday evening after stocks extended their rally in the previous session, even as fears of an inverted yield curve sparked recession concerns and investors continued watching developments play out in Ukraine. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 27 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures lost 0.1%

