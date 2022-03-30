(CNBC) Treasury yields declined on Tuesday as traders monitored negotiations between Ukraine and Russia the relationship between short and long-term bonds. The yield on the 5-year Treasury note retreated 7 basis points to 2.495% in afternoon trading, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down about 6 basis points to 2.518%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped about 8 basis points to 2.4%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

