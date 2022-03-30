Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Credit Suisse faces $500 mln plus bill after PM wins court case

March 30, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) A Bermuda court on Tuesday ruled former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili and his family are due damages “substantially in excess of $500 million” from Credit Suisse’s local life insurance arm in a costly setback for the bank. The court said that Ivanishvili and his family were due the damages as a result of a long-running fraud committed by a former Credit Suisse adviser, Pascale Lescaudron.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Proposes Rules to Include Certain Significant Market Participants as “Dealers” or “Government Securities Dealers”
  2. Bill Ackman is done with activist short-selling, will focus on quieter, long-term approach
  3. Credit Suisse faces $500 mln plus bill after PM wins court case
  4. Stock futures edge lower after Dow and S&P 500 notch a fourth straight day of gains
  5. Treasury yields decline, key bond spread narrows with jobs data and Russia-Ukraine war in focus

Search


Categories