Russia’s Sberbank collapses 95% on London Stock Exchange as it Exits Europe

March 3, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of Russia’s Sberbank plunged 95% on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday to trade as low as a penny after the bank announced that it was pulling out of the European market. Russia’s largest lender said its European subsidiaries had experienced “abnormal cash outflows” and expressed concern for the safety of its employees and properties. The European Central Bank ordered the closure of Sberbank’s European arm,

