Using machine learning to capture commodities outperformance

March 4, 2022

(Opalesque) Rotella Capital Management has a new look. The firm, now known as Rotella Qdeck, is reimagining itself with the aid of new technology and a new platform for investors. The platform is the culmination of two years of work Rotella has done to refine and improve its trading programs and investor offerings. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Rotella implemented machine learning models across the entire spectrum of Rotella funds. Today, approximately 70% of the programs use machine learning models.

