Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk and Tesla face trial over CEO’s multibillion-dollar pay package from 2018

March 3, 2022

(CNBC) Tesla and Elon Musk are facing a trial over the CEO’s 2018 pay package, which was worth around $2.5 billion at the time it was granted. Shareholder Richard J. Tornetta sued Musk and the Tesla board after the package was cleared. The suit claimed it was excessive and said authorization by the electric car company’s board of directors amounted to a breach of its fiduciary duty.

