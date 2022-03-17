Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed’s interest rate forecast signals willingness to sacrifice growth to stop inflation, strategists say

March 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bond yields jumped and stocks were volatile after the Federal Reserve released its forecast for an aggressive series of rate hikes that it expects will bring down inflation swiftly over the next year. The Fed released its latest forecast for interest rates and the economy as it raised its target fed funds rate by a quarter point — its first hike in more than three years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 briefly turned negative after the announcement, while bond yields rose.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Texas School District and its Former CFO Charged with Fraud in $20 Million Bond Sale
  2. Federal Reserve approves first interest rate hike in more than three years, sees six more ahead
  3. Fed’s interest rate forecast signals willingness to sacrifice growth to stop inflation, strategists say
  4. Berkshire Hathaway closes at a record above $500,000 a share as Buffett’s conglomerate roars back
  5. Russia stokes fears of first foreign currency default in more than a century as it attempts payment

Search


Categories