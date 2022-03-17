Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Berkshire Hathaway closes at a record above $500,000 a share as Buffett’s conglomerate roars back

March 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Berkshire Hathaway class A shares achieved a key milestone Wednesday, hitting an all-time closing high of half a million dollars as Warren Buffett’s multifaceted conglomerate fires on all cylinders during the economic recovery. The class A shares gained 1.3% Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight day to close at $504,400 — its first-ever close above the half-million dollar threshold.

