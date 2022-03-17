Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Federal Reserve approves first interest rate hike in more than three years, sees six more ahead

March 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved its first interest rate increase in more than three years, an incremental salvo to address spiraling inflation without torpedoing economic growth. After keeping its benchmark interest rate anchored near zero since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee said it will raise rates by a quarter percentage point, or 25 basis points.

