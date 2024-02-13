(CNBC) Activist investor Carl Icahn on Monday reported a nearly 10% stake in JetBlue Airways, saying the airline stock is undervalued. Shares of JetBlue spiked more than 15% in extended trading. Icahn amassed the stake in a series of purchases in January and February, according to regulatory filings. He has had plans to continue discussions with the company “regarding the possibility of board representation.”

