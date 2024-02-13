(CNBC) Bitcoin jumped above $50,000 Monday, at one point reaching its highest level in more than two years. The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by 4% at $50,168.36, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it rose to $50,334.00, its highest level since December 2021. Ether was higher by more than 5.5% at $2,643.80, after rising to $2,638.62 for the first time since Jan. 12.

