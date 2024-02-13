Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin extends its gains, breaking through the $50,000 level

February 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin jumped above $50,000 Monday, at one point reaching its highest level in more than two years. The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by 4% at $50,168.36, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it rose to $50,334.00, its highest level since December 2021. Ether was higher by more than 5.5% at $2,643.80, after rising to $2,638.62 for the first time since Jan. 12.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures slip after fresh Dow record, Wall Street looks to inflation data: Live updates
  2. JetBlue shares jump 15% as activist Carl Icahn reports stake and calls shares undervalued
  3. Bitcoin extends its gains, breaking through the $50,000 level
  4. Jeff Bezos will save over $600 million in taxes by moving to Miami
  5. Criminal sentencing of Binance founder CZ postponed to late April

Search


Categories