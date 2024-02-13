Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slip after fresh Dow record, Wall Street looks to inflation data: Live updates

February 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures ticked lower on Monday evening as investors prepared for a key inflation report. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 43 points or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.2%. Shares of Avis Budget Group slipped about 2% in extended trading after fourth-quarter revenue missed analyst estimates. JetBlue Airways spiked 16% after activist investor Carl Icahn reported a nearly 10% stake in the airline.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures slip after fresh Dow record, Wall Street looks to inflation data: Live updates
  2. JetBlue shares jump 15% as activist Carl Icahn reports stake and calls shares undervalued
  3. Bitcoin extends its gains, breaking through the $50,000 level
  4. Jeff Bezos will save over $600 million in taxes by moving to Miami
  5. Criminal sentencing of Binance founder CZ postponed to late April

Search


Categories