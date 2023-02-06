Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tech stocks just finished a five-week rally — the longest stretch since market peak in November 2021

February 6, 2023

(CNBC) The Nasdaq just wrapped up its fifth straight week of gains, jumping 3.3% over the last five days. It’s the longest weekly winning streak for the tech-laden index since a stretch that ended in November 2021. Coming off its worst year since 2008, the Nasdaq is up 15% to start 2023. The last time tech stocks enjoyed a rally this long, investors were gearing up for electric carmaker Rivian’s blockbuster IPO, the U.S. economy was closing out its strongest year for growth since 1984.

