(CNBC) Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Sunday that the last few months have been “extremely tough,” but said the social media company is “now trending to breakeven.” CNBC was not able to independently verify this claim. Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said in a tweet that he has had to “save Twitter from bankruptcy” while also fulfilling his roles at his other companies.
