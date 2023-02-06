Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk says Twitter is ‘trending to breakeven’ after near bankruptcy

February 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Sunday that the last few months have been “extremely tough,” but said the social media company is “now trending to breakeven.” CNBC was not able to independently verify this claim. Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said in a tweet that he has had to “save Twitter from bankruptcy” while also fulfilling his roles at his other companies.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Investment Adviser with Multi-Million Dollar Fraud
  2. Winklevoss twins’ crypto exchange Gemini to contribute $100 million to Genesis bankruptcy recovery
  3. Bridgewater names first female co-CIO
  4. Stock futures inch higher as investors await Fed Chair Powell’s speech
  5. Crypto exchange Binance will suspend U.S. dollar transfers

Search


Categories