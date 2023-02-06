(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were lower to start trading for the new week as investors awaited more earnings and an important speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Investors were also taking some profits after the stock market’s hot start to the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 7% for 2023. The Nasdaq Composite is up the last five weeks in a row. Dow Jones Industrial average futures lost 69 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures were lower by 0.3% and Nasdaq-100 futures fell by 0.3%.

