January’s U.S. jobs reports was stunningly good

February 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) January’s U.S. jobs report was stunning all around. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000 for the month, shattering analysts’ estimate of 187,000. Unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969. U.S. stocks, worried by what such a strong jobs report means for the future of interest rates, fell broadly on Friday with all indexes registering losses. Asia-Pacific shares ended Friday mixed, as troubled Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises managed to close 1.38% higher.

