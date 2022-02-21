Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Russia’s Ukraine threat and worries on Fed rate hikes could make for a turbulent week in markets

February 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The stock market faces another turbulent week, as investors watch the situation in Ukraine and continue to adjust portfolios ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. Stocks were rocked in both directions in the past week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average seeing its worst day of the year Thursday. The three major averages were lower for the week with the Dow off 1.9%, the Nasdaq down 1.7%, and the S&P 500 down 1.6%. Energy, communications services and financials were the worst-performing sectors for the week.

