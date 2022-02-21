Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Massive Credit Suisse leak reportedly reveals possible criminal ties among 18,000 accounts

February 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Credit Suisse was scrambling Sunday to contain the fallout from its latest scandal after several newspapers reported that more than 18,000 leaked accounts showed that criminals, alleged human rights abusers and sanctioned individuals including dictators had been clients of the Swiss bank. The leaked information, which covered accounts holding more than $100 billion, came from a whistle-blower who shared his findings with German newspaper

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges California Company and Promoters Engaged in Pump-And-Dump Scheme Involving Covid-19 Claims
  2. Massive Credit Suisse leak reportedly reveals possible criminal ties among 18,000 accounts
  3. Russia’s Ukraine threat and worries on Fed rate hikes could make for a turbulent week in markets
  4. NFT marketplace OpenSea is investigating a phishing hack
  5. Next bitcoin bull run won’t happen until end 2024, says top crypto exchange co-founder

Search


Categories