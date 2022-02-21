(CNBC) NFT marketplace OpenSea is investigating a “phishing attack” that no longer appears to be active, the company’s chief executive said late Saturday. “We don’t believe it’s connected to the OpenSea website. It appears 32 users thus far have signed a malicious payload from an attacker, and some of their NFTs were stolen,” Devin Finzer said on Twitter. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have surged in popularity over the past year.

