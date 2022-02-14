Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Lockheed Martin terminates $4.4 billion deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne amid regulatory roadblocks

February 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. arms maker Lockheed Martin on Sunday terminated plans to acquire rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.4 billion, following opposition from U.S. antitrust enforcers. The Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal in January on the grounds that it would allow Lockheed to use its control of Aerojet to hurt other defense contractors. Missile maker Raytheon was an outspoken opponent of the proposed acquisition.

