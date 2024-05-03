Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple’s falling iPhone sales don’t bother Wall Street so long as margins, buybacks are increasing

May 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A 10% decline in iPhone sales sounds like a problem for Apple, considering the company counts on the devices for half its revenue. But investors didn’t seem to mind on Thursday, when Apple revealed the year-over-year drop in its fiscal second-quarter earnings report. The stock rose more than 6% after the market close, a rally that would be the steepest since November 2022 should it continue into regular trading on Friday.

