(CNBC) A 10% decline in iPhone sales sounds like a problem for Apple, considering the company counts on the devices for half its revenue. But investors didn’t seem to mind on Thursday, when Apple revealed the year-over-year drop in its fiscal second-quarter earnings report. The stock rose more than 6% after the market close, a rally that would be the steepest since November 2022 should it continue into regular trading on Friday.
Apple’s falling iPhone sales don’t bother Wall Street so long as margins, buybacks are increasing
