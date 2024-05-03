Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise after Apple reports, traders brace for April payrolls data: Live updates

May 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose Thursday night as investors prepared themselves for the upcoming April jobs report, due Friday morning. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 232 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures rose nearly 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced about 0.6%. In extended trading, Apple advanced more than 6% after it announced a $110 billion share repurchase and a top -and bottom-line beat

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures rise after Apple reports, traders brace for April payrolls data: Live updates
  2. Coinbase reports first-quarter revenue beat after bitcoin rally leads to surge in profit
  3. Sony and Apollo send letter expressing interest in $26 billion Paramount buyout as company mulls Skydance bid
  4. Apple’s falling iPhone sales don’t bother Wall Street so long as margins, buybacks are increasing
  5. Rokos extends YTD gains to 20%

Search


Categories