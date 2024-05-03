(CNBC) Stock futures rose Thursday night as investors prepared themselves for the upcoming April jobs report, due Friday morning. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 232 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures rose nearly 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced about 0.6%. In extended trading, Apple advanced more than 6% after it announced a $110 billion share repurchase and a top -and bottom-line beat
Stock futures rise after Apple reports, traders brace for April payrolls data: Live updates
