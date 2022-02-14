Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The Federal Reserve’s rate debate and Ukraine tensions could jolt markets in the week ahead

February 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks are likely to be volatile in the week ahead as investors watch tensions between Russia and Ukraine and debate how quickly the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates. Markets were roiled in the past week and bond yields spiked after a hot inflation reading Thursday upended many Wall Street forecasts for interest rate hikes. Investors were dealt another blow Friday after the White House warned that Russia could invade Ukraine during the Olympics. Both the U.S. and U.K. have called for their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Proposes Rule Amendments to Modernize Beneficial Ownership Reporting
  2. Hedge funds start 2022 on a down note after strong 2021
  3. Lockheed Martin terminates $4.4 billion deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne amid regulatory roadblocks
  4. The Federal Reserve’s rate debate and Ukraine tensions could jolt markets in the week ahead
  5. Stock futures are higher as Wall Street weighs Russia-Ukraine tensions, potential Fed rate hikes

Search


Categories