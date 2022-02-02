(CNBC) Investors should proceed with caution, according to BofA Securities’ Savita Subramanian. Even though February kicked off on a strong note, she warned a messy sideways market is ahead. “It’s going to be a year where we are shocked by the volatility,” the firm’s U.S. head of equity and quantitative research said Tuesday. “This is a year where we recalibrate expectations to an environment where cash yields are likely to move from zero — worthless today — to something closer to 2% by the end of the year.”

