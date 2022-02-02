Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

‘It’s going to be a year where we are shocked by the volatility,’ BofA’s Savita Subramanian warns

February 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investors should proceed with caution, according to BofA Securities’ Savita Subramanian. Even though February kicked off on a strong note, she warned a messy sideways market is ahead. “It’s going to be a year where we are shocked by the volatility,” the firm’s U.S. head of equity and quantitative research said Tuesday. “This is a year where we recalibrate expectations to an environment where cash yields are likely to move from zero — worthless today — to something closer to 2% by the end of the year.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fraud Charges Filed against Investment Advisers in Multi-Million Dollar Scheme Targeting Retirement Accounts
  2. Alternative investments secondary market up 132.2% in 2021
  3. Alphabet stock split could pave the way for addition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average
  4. Alphabet reports big fourth-quarter beat; stock pops
  5. GM forecasts earnings ‘at or near record levels’ in 2022 as chip shortage eases

Search


Categories