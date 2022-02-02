Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

GM forecasts earnings ‘at or near record levels’ in 2022 as chip shortage eases

February 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) General Motors said it expects to generate an operating profit this year of between $13 billion and $15 billion as a semiconductor shortage that marred vehicle production and sales for most of last year shows signs of improving. The forecast, including adjusted earnings per share of between $6.25 and $7.25, is in line with many Wall Street analysts’ expectations as well as the company’s record $14.3 billion pretax adjusted earnings in 2021.

