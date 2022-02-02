Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

After a huge year for growth, the U.S. economy is about to slam into a wall

February 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Spurred by a massive inventory rebuild and consumers flush with cash, the U.S. economy last year grew at its fastest pace since 1984. Don’t expect a repeat performance in 2022. In fact, the year is starting with little growth signs at all as the late-year spread of omicron coupled with the ebbing tailwind of fiscal stimulus has economists across Wall Street knocking down their forecasts for gross domestic product.

