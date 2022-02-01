(CNBC) The Federal Reserve isn’t ruling out raising interest rates by half of a percent instead of the typical quarter-point move if inflation remains high, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in an interview with the Financial Times. Bostic reiterated to the news outlet his call for three quarter-point interest rate increases in 2022, starting in March. But he didn’t rule out that a more aggressive approach was possible if the data evolves.

