Fed’s Bostic tells the FT the central bank could hike rates by a half-point if needed

February 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve isn’t ruling out raising interest rates by half of a percent instead of the typical quarter-point move if inflation remains high, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in an interview with the Financial Times. Bostic reiterated to the news outlet his call for three quarter-point interest rate increases in 2022, starting in March. But he didn’t rule out that a more aggressive approach was possible if the data evolves.

