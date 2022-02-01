(CNBC) The value of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings in Apple increased $9.8 billion last week as Apple stock rose nearly 7% on a strong earnings report. Apple reported December quarter earnings of nearly $124 billion in sales and strong sales growth in every product line except for the iPad. Investors seemed particularly keen on CEO Tim Cook’s remarks that supply chain headaches are improving.
