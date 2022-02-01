Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The value of Warren Buffett’s Apple investment just went up by $9.8 billion in less than a day

February 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The value of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings in Apple increased $9.8 billion last week as Apple stock rose nearly 7% on a strong earnings report. Apple reported December quarter earnings of nearly $124 billion in sales and strong sales growth in every product line except for the iPad. Investors seemed particularly keen on CEO Tim Cook’s remarks that supply chain headaches are improving.

