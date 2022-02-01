Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Big swings in the market are more normal than investors might expect, but things could get worse

February 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The stock market’s wild gyrations this past week have been an emotional roller coaster for investors, and the ride has not come to a full stop. It feels bad right now, and strategists say it could get worse as the market tries to find a floor. Overall, there have not been many periods like this, in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average swings a gut-wrenching 1,000 points in both directions, and stocks move up and down several percentage points in one day.

