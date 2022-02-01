(CNBC) The stock market’s wild gyrations this past week have been an emotional roller coaster for investors, and the ride has not come to a full stop. It feels bad right now, and strategists say it could get worse as the market tries to find a floor. Overall, there have not been many periods like this, in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average swings a gut-wrenching 1,000 points in both directions, and stocks move up and down several percentage points in one day.
Big swings in the market are more normal than investors might expect, but things could get worse
