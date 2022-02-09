Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Consumer debt totals $15.6 trillion in 2021, a record-breaking increase

February 9, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Consumers ended 2021 with record levels of debt, leading into a year in which interest rates are expected to rise substantially. Total U.S. consumer debt at the end of the year came to $15.6 trillion, a year-over-year jump of $333 billion during the fourth quarter and just over $1 trillion for the full year, according to data released Tuesday from the Federal Reserve’s New York district.

