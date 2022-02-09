Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures gain slightly with more big earnings ahead

February 9, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Tuesday as investors prepare for another round of corporate earnings. Dow futures rose about 70 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.27%. Chipotle rose more than 7% in after-hours trading on the back of its strong earnings, while Lyft ticked lower after announcing it had fewer active riders than in the prior quarter.

