(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Tuesday as investors prepare for another round of corporate earnings. Dow futures rose about 70 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.27%. Chipotle rose more than 7% in after-hours trading on the back of its strong earnings, while Lyft ticked lower after announcing it had fewer active riders than in the prior quarter.
Stock futures gain slightly with more big earnings ahead
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.