(CNBC) Facebook parent Meta continued its slide on Tuesday and has now dropped so much in the past week that the company is worth less than chipmaker Nvidia. Meta shares dropped 2.1% to close at $220.18. The stock is down 35% this year and is trading at its lowest since July 2020. Not long ago Facebook was among the five most-valuable U.S. companies, alongside Big Tech peers Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet.

To read this article: