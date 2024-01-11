Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Thursday’s inflation report could challenge the market outlook for big Fed rate cuts

January 11, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Economists expect that inflation nudged higher in December, a trend that could call into question the market’s eager anticipation that the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates this year. The consumer price index, a widely followed measure of the costs folks pay for a wide range of goods and services, is projected to have risen 0.2% in the final month of 2023, or 3.2% for the full year, according to Dow Jones.

