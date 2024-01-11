(CNBC) Citigroup warned investors late Wednesday that charges tied to the decline of the Argentine peso as well as the bank’s reorganization came in far higher than disclosed by the company’s CFO just weeks ago. The bank said its fourth-quarter results, scheduled to be released Friday morning, were impacted by $880 million in currency conversion losses from the peso and $780 million in restructuring charges tied to CEO Jane Fraser’s corporate simplification project.

To read this article: