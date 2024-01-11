Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Citigroup at risk of quarterly loss after charges come in far higher than initially disclosed

January 11, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Citigroup warned investors late Wednesday that charges tied to the decline of the Argentine peso as well as the bank’s reorganization came in far higher than disclosed by the company’s CFO just weeks ago. The bank said its fourth-quarter results, scheduled to be released Friday morning, were impacted by $880 million in currency conversion losses from the peso and $780 million in restructuring charges tied to CEO Jane Fraser’s corporate simplification project.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC approves rule changes that pave the way for bitcoin ETFs
  2. Coinbase threatened by bitcoin ETFs after almost 400% surge in stock last year
  3. Thursday’s inflation report could challenge the market outlook for big Fed rate cuts
  4. Citigroup at risk of quarterly loss after charges come in far higher than initially disclosed
  5. Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs in Prime Video and MGM Studios: Read the memo to employees

Search


Categories