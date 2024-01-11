Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs in Prime Video and MGM Studios: Read the memo to employees

January 11, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Amazon is laying off hundreds of employees across its Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions. Mike Hopkins, who oversees those units, sent a note to staffers on Wednesday informing them of the job cuts, according to a copy of the memo viewed by CNBC. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the layoffs. Hopkins said the company moved to make cuts to “prioritize our investments for the long-term success of our business.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC approves rule changes that pave the way for bitcoin ETFs
  2. Coinbase threatened by bitcoin ETFs after almost 400% surge in stock last year
  3. Thursday’s inflation report could challenge the market outlook for big Fed rate cuts
  4. Citigroup at risk of quarterly loss after charges come in far higher than initially disclosed
  5. Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs in Prime Video and MGM Studios: Read the memo to employees

Search


Categories