(CNBC) Amazon is laying off hundreds of employees across its Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions. Mike Hopkins, who oversees those units, sent a note to staffers on Wednesday informing them of the job cuts, according to a copy of the memo viewed by CNBC. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the layoffs. Hopkins said the company moved to make cuts to “prioritize our investments for the long-term success of our business.”
