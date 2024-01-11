Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Coinbase threatened by bitcoin ETFs after almost 400% surge in stock last year

January 11, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Now that the SEC has approved the creation of bitcoin exchange-traded funds, Coinbase’s position in the crypto market is poised to take a dramatic turn. In the weeks ahead, Coinbase will help shepherd some of the biggest names in asset management, including BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and WisdomTree, into the digital asset ecosystem as their custodial partner of choice.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC approves rule changes that pave the way for bitcoin ETFs
  2. Coinbase threatened by bitcoin ETFs after almost 400% surge in stock last year
  3. Thursday’s inflation report could challenge the market outlook for big Fed rate cuts
  4. Citigroup at risk of quarterly loss after charges come in far higher than initially disclosed
  5. Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs in Prime Video and MGM Studios: Read the memo to employees

Search


Categories