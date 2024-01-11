(CNBC) Now that the SEC has approved the creation of bitcoin exchange-traded funds, Coinbase’s position in the crypto market is poised to take a dramatic turn. In the weeks ahead, Coinbase will help shepherd some of the biggest names in asset management, including BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and WisdomTree, into the digital asset ecosystem as their custodial partner of choice.
Coinbase threatened by bitcoin ETFs after almost 400% surge in stock last year
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.