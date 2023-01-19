(CNBC) The job cuts in tech land are piling up, as companies that led the 10-year bull market adapt to a new reality. Microsoft said Wednesday that it’s letting go of 10,000 employees, which will reduce the company’s headcount by less than 5%. Amazon also began a fresh round of job cuts that are expected to eliminate more than 18,000 employees and become the largest workforce reduction in the e-retailer’s 28-year history.

