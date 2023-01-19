Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Microsoft, Amazon and other tech companies have laid off more than 60,000 employees in the last year

January 19, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The job cuts in tech land are piling up, as companies that led the 10-year bull market adapt to a new reality. Microsoft said Wednesday that it’s letting go of 10,000 employees, which will reduce the company’s headcount by less than 5%. Amazon also began a fresh round of job cuts that are expected to eliminate more than 18,000 employees and become the largest workforce reduction in the e-retailer’s 28-year history.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Investors pull $111bn from hedge funds in 2022
  2. Light Street hedge fund down 54% in 2022
  3. U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in the fourth quarter, more than expected even as recession fears loom
  4. Stock futures tick down after the Dow posts a five-day win streak
  5. Intel’s horrible quarter revealed an inventory glut and underused factories

Search


Categories