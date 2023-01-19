Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts

January 19, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Amazon on Wednesday commenced the latest wave of job cuts in its corporate workforce in what’s poised to be the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by Doug Herrington, the company’s worldwide retail chief, and human resources head Beth Galetti, CNBC confirmed. Amazon said earlier this month that it will cut more than 18,000 jobs.

