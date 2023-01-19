Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures fall as investors look ahead to economic data, Federal Reserve speeches

January 19, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures traded lower on Thursday morning as investors awaited economic data and speeches from Federal Reserve leaders. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47 points, or 0.14%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.11% and 0.04%, respectively. The moves come after stocks dropped in regular trading. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.56% for its worst day since Dec. 15.

