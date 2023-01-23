Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Feds seize almost $700 million of FTX assets in Sam Bankman-Fried criminal case

January 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal prosecutors seized nearly $700 million in cash and assets connected to Sam Bankman-Fried, primarily in the form of Robinhood shares that were owned by the FTX founder, a court filing revealed Friday. John Ray, who replaced Bankman-Fried as CEO to guide FTX’s restructuring, is trying to rescue funds that were lost by the crypto company’s depositors when the firm spiraled into bankruptcy in November.

