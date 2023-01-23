Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Google employees scramble for answers after layoffs hit long-tenured and recently promoted employees

January 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Google employees are scrambling for answers from leadership and from colleagues as the company undergoes a massive layoff. On Friday, Alphabet-owned Google announced it was cutting 12,000 employees, roughly 6% of the full-time workforce. While employees had been bracing for a potential layoff, they are questioning leadership about the criteria for layoffs which surprised some employees, who woke up to find their access to company properties cut off.

